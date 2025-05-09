Fiduciary Trust Co Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $571.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

