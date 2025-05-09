TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Bought by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,726,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.06% of TMC the metals worth $20,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 7,330.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,345,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,424 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,423 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in TMC the metals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMC stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($20.18) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $587,145.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,890.22. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

