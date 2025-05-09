Findell Capital Management LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. European Wax Center accounts for 0.7% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,321,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 667,723 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,717,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 509,991 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth $2,745,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth about $1,782,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in European Wax Center by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 207,377 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

European Wax Center Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.