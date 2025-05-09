First Manhattan CO. LLC. Boosts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.78% of NICE worth $86,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of NICE by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in NICE by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in shares of NICE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in NICE by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.29.

NICE Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ NICE opened at $163.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.78. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $229.33.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.