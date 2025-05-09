First Manhattan CO. LLC. Grows Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,326 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.11% of Vertiv worth $46,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $95.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

