First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 84,282 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 84,282 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $56,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $4,053,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,128,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,279 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

