First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $26.52 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,721,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,741,409,000 after buying an additional 339,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,475,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,245,881,000 after acquiring an additional 352,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after buying an additional 6,029,058 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.23.

Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $272.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,533.68. The trade was a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,590.94. This represents a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,707 shares of company stock valued at $12,819,342. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

