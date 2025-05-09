Fiduciary Trust Co Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,413 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co owned about 1.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $34,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,711,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,522,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 463,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1277 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

