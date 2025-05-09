First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $144.13 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,778 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.52% of Keysight Technologies worth $144,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,352,932,000 after buying an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.