FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 10,447 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This trade represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.55 and a 52-week high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

