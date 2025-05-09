FJ Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AKR opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.48, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

