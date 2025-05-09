Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 48,819 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,819 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $28,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 103,883 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 150,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

