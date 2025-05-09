Emmett Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Emmett Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 5.3% of Emmett Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.31.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $243.35 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average of $242.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

