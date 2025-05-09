Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,938,612 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938,612 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $26,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 8,917,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,757,000 after buying an additional 334,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NextDecade by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,757 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 123,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Up 0.7 %

NextDecade stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.