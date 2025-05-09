922,000 Shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Purchased by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 922,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Canada downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $5.81 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $609.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.56 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.99%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

