Enavate Sciences GP LLC Acquires New Position in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

Enavate Sciences GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,459,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,438,000. Upstream Bio makes up 29.0% of Enavate Sciences GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,977,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,010,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,856,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,735,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,450,000.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

Upstream Bio Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPB opened at $8.83 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Upstream Bio Profile

Upstream Bio ( NASDAQ:UPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.