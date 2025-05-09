Empyrean Capital Partners LP Acquires 550,000 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 3.11% of Hallador Energy worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HNRG. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,895,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 898,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 198,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 173,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

HNRG stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $646.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.42. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

