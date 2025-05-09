Engle Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Engle Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,827 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.1% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after buying an additional 3,691,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after buying an additional 1,739,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 509,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,321,680 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

