Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 16.8% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Approximately 59,129,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 53,702,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.23.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
