FJ Capital Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,690 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.