First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,512 shares during the period. Triumph Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Davis R. Deadman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.50 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,770. This represents a 17.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,962.25. The trade was a 4.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $208,380. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFIN opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $101.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.