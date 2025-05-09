FJ Capital Management LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,443 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.