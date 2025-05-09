FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 192,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth $11,067,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRW opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strawberry Fields REIT news, Director Michael Blisko acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,883.50. The trade was a 3.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

