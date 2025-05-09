FJ Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of TFS Financial worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 59,507 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $797,393.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,340. The trade was a 99.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,543.96. The trade was a 16.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,394 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.57%.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

