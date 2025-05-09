FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 54,007 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 266,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after buying an additional 139,647 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 885,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

