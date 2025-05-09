FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 133,265 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,265 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 3.35% of First Community worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCCO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Community by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

First Community Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCCO opened at $23.86 on Friday. First Community Co. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

