D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 457,719 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,719 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $106,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $598,390,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $123,829,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after buying an additional 1,981,259 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1,045.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,553,000 after buying an additional 1,426,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $68,581,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Melius downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,523.90. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. This trade represents a 23.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,923 shares of company stock worth $22,867,124. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

