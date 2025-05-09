FJ Capital Management LLC Takes $999,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.84. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

