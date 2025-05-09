FJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 96,309 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.02 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,402.84. This trade represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.1 %

GSHD opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $130.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

