FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Chain Bridge Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,672,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000.

Insider Transactions at Chain Bridge Bancorp

In other Chain Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman acquired 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $396,105.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 328,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,540.12. The trade was a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBNA shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

Chain Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $27.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

