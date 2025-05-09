Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 121,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 103,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

