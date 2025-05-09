FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCB opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.65 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,454.42. This represents a 10.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

