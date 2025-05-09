FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 8,402 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of SF stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

