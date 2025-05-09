FORA Capital LLC Trims Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

CRBG stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

