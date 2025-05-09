FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,298 Shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Marshall Bancorp were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMSB. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 278.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kent Carstater acquired 5,000 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $78,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,131 shares in the company, valued at $759,025.87. The trade was a 11.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of JMSB opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.68. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 15.23%.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.25. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

