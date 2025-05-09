FORA Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,180 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,089,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after buying an additional 7,717,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,936,000 after buying an additional 5,049,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.34. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

