Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $31.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,633 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Vita Coco worth $31,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 1,723 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $68,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,519,411.58. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,347. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,456. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COCO. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Vita Coco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

