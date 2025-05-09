Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,040,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594,764 shares during the period. Heritage Commerce accounts for about 3.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $28,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.77. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

