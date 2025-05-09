Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 774.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955,697 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.34. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $51,289.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,910.68. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,275,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,104,420.77. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 668,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,524. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.