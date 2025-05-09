Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 18,992 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Welltower by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,003,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,541,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,518,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,498,000 after acquiring an additional 233,519 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

WELL opened at $148.29 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.88 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.61.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

