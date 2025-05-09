D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 949,196 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 154.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949,196 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of American International Group worth $113,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,832,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

American International Group stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.67%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.