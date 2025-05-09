Fullcircle Wealth LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 37,242 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $680,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,040. This represents a 20.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,481. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $61.53.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
