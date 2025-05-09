DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 693,211 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693,211 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.33% of UGI worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $55,354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of UGI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $34.87 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

In other news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

