Colonial Trust Co SC Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

WMB stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,492.50. This trade represents a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

