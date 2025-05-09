Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $33.16 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,036 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $33,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $94.57. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.23. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.