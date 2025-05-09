FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.80 Million in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TopBuild by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in TopBuild by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $291.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.33. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.22.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

