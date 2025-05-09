FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 66,987 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 66,987 shares during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp makes up 2.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $159,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,206.27. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $637.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

