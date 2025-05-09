FORA Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $164.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $203.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

