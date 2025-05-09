Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 146,356 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 146,356 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASND. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 187,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $159.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

