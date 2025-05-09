Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 14,779 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,779 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Cognex worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1,686.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. TD Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

